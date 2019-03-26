MPP Randy Hillier taking complaints to integrity commissioner

Eastern Ontario MPP Randy Hillier says he has taken concerns about illegal lobbying to the province's integrity commissioner and that there is a culture of "fear and intimidation" inside Premier Doug Ford's government.

Hillier spoke Tuesday as he returned to Queen's Park to sit as an independent MPP. The Progressive Conservative party first suspended him and then permanently removed him from the caucus earlier this month.

Hillier was first suspended after he was accused of insulting parents of autistic children in the legislature, a charge he denies.

Integrity investigation

He said his ouster had more to do with his unwillingness to submit to the party's rules and his concerns about illegal lobbying in the premier's office.

He said in a news conference Tuesday he has brought those concerns to the province's integrity commissioner, but said he couldn't speak anymore about the issue to protect that investigation.

"There is no question in my mind that the premature or public revealing information that I have could be prejudicial in any potential investigation," he said.

He said PC MPPs are being hamstrung from even speaking or raising proposals in caucus and can not speak in the legislature without approval from the premier's staff. He said he will be able to accomplish more as an independent member.

"To be in a PC caucus under the current administration is to subvert one's own very purpose in being an MPP and I am certain I will have a far greater voice outside of the PC caucus as an independent member," he said.

He said other MPPs are staying silent, but the problem is serious.

"It is clear there is an understanding by a lot of people down here in Queen's Park that there is a culture of fear and intimidation and different people respond to that in different ways."

'Not the government people expected'

He also said the premier's chief of staff Dean French is chairing cabinet committees and taking on a much bigger role than an unelected staffer should.

He said he is not the only MPP who is frustrated with the way the government is acting.

"This is not the government that people expected. It's certainly not the government that I expected," he said. "There is a significant amount of disappointment that members are being frustrated and disrupted."

Not a team player

PC House leader Todd Smith speaks with reporters at Queen's Park. He said Premier Doug Ford made multiple attempts to keep Hillier on the team. (CBC)

PC House leader Todd Smith said Hillier simply did not work with the party and said he has always marched to his own drum.

"The reason Randy is not part of our team any longer is because Randy did not want to be part of the team," he said.

Smith said Hillier also sparred with previous party leaders and Ford made every effort to keep him inside the party's tent.

"The premier has reached out to Randy more than other caucus member and tried to make him part of the team."