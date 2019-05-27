Randy Hillier promising 'unfiltered' conversation with constituents

Independent MPP Randy Hillier will hold a telephone town hall Monday evening to confer with constituents in what he's promising will be an "unfiltered" conversation about everything from Lyme disease to the province's autism policies.

For many Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston residents, it will be their first opportunity to question their MPP since he was expelled by the PC Party in March for allegedly disrespecting the parents of children with Autism who had gathered at Queen's Park.

"I thought it was important to reach out and listen to people, see what they have to say. Unfiltered," Hillier told CBC's Ontario Morning on Monday.

"Now as an independent I can objectively evaluate legislation rather than just evaluate party narratives. When you're a party member, you're not permitted to ask questions. You're given questions to ask."

'Liberty to speak'

'Liberty to speak'

Hillier said being an independent has allowed him to explore issues that are important to his constituents such as Lyme disease, rural libraries and Ontario's autism policy: "None of which were permitted as a member of the party."

Hillier said he's enjoying the "freedom and the liberty to speak as an effective representative now," and that he's very disappointed in his former party.

"We've seen a government driven more often by grudges and settling old scores and axes to grind, rather than looking for the betterment of public policy, for the betterment of the … people," he said.

Hillier told Ontario Morning he has no interest in returning to the PC Party under the current premier.

"Under Doug Ford's leadership, I have no desire, no interest, and would not return," he said.

