MPP Randy Hillier facing 9 more charges after Ottawa convoy protest

An eastern Ontario provincial politician has surrendered to police and is facing more charges, this time related to the convoy protest and occupation in downtown Ottawa this winter.

Ottawa police announced nine charges against Independent Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP Randy Hillier in a Monday morning news release, saying they had complaints "about social media posts and other activities of an individual" during the so-called Freedom Convoy.

The charges are:

One count of assaulting a peace or public officer.

Two counts of obstructing or resisting a public officer.

One count of obstructing or resisting someone aiding a public or peace officer.

Three counts of counselling an uncommitted indictable offence, two of them considered mischief.

Two counts of mischief or obstructing property exceeding $5,000.

Hillier surrendered at Ottawa police headquarters Monday morning. He told reporters he was doing so after getting a call from police on Sunday.

He denied assaulting an officer, saying he only greeted people "with love and affection and embrace and handshakes.

"So unless handshakes or warm embraces are now considered assault, I have no idea," he said.

Lawyer David Anber said he'd like a Monday bail hearing. Ottawa police said Hillier is expected in court Monday.

Eastern Ontario Independent MPP Randy Hillier arrives at Ottawa police headquarters March 28, 2022. (Stephen Hoff/CBC)

There were calls for Hillier's arrest in February when he tweeted people should "keep calling" after Ottawa police tweeted that people had to stop calling "critical emergency and operational phone lines" to express displeasure over police actions to clear streets.

Hillier is facing other charges for breaking COVID-19 pandemic rules, and he said Monday he's facing about 25 charges for various COVID protests.

Earlier this month, Hillier said he's not running for re-election in June in the seat he's held since 2007.