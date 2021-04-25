Muslims celebrate in-person Ramadan for 1st time in 2 years

As he prayed inside Ottawa's oldest mosque Friday evening, Mohammed Adi was filled with emotions.

It was the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that Adi and many others were able to celebrate Ramadan in person, as most pandemic restrictions have now been lifted.

"To see the mosque full again, shoulder-to-shoulder during our prayer, was a phenomenal feeling," said Adi, the president of the Ottawa Muslim Association.

"The community was ecstatic about it."

The holy month will see Muslims across the globe observe a period of daily fasting from dawn until sunset, with special attention on prayer, internal reflection and charitable acts.

Adi said the past two years of virtual celebrations were hard on the community, as an integral part of the annual observance is gathering together.

"We depend on the community's smiles to each other and to pray together," said Adi. "It just makes us feel stronger as a community."

'It felt peaceful'

Over at the Mosque of Mercy on Hunt Club Road, nearly 2,000 people gathered for Friday night prayer, said Jalil Marhnouj, who sits on the mosque's board of directors.

Marhnouj said he arrived early for Friday prayer, but the parking lot was already full.

"It was amazing to see," said Marhnouj. "It just shows you how people are so eager to come back."

When the pandemic restrictions were in full swing, Marhnouj said he was left feeling disconnected from the community during Ramadan.

But Friday brought back that sense of connection, he said, and also a feeling of serenity.

"With all these people, it felt peaceful," he said.

Luqman Ahmed says while his mosque will still have restrictions in place, this year's Ramadan will nonetheless be 'a time of joy and happiness.' (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Some mosques taking precautions

While Ontario has lifted its restrictions around mask rules and indoor public gathering sizes, some houses of worship are still taking precautions — including Luqman Ahmed's mosque.

An imam with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at of Ottawa, Ahmed said he's looking forward to celebrations this month, but the mosque will still keep some rules in place.

"One, masks are required," said Ahmed. "We're still mandating that only people who have been double vaccinated are able to come to the mosque. And lastly, [people have to bring their own] personal prayer rugs."

Even with the restrictions, the communal aspect will still remain an integral part of any gatherings, he said.

"Where people get together, whether it is for prayers for their worship or [when] they get together [and] break the fast at sunset ... it is a time of joy and happiness," Ahmed said.