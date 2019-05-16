This power bowl will rev you up for Ramadan

About to spend the day fasting for Ramadan? Try kicking off your fast with a pre-dawn power bowl.

You might think people who observe Ramadan shed weight, but according to registered dietitian Sarah Hamden, some people actually put on the pounds despite fasting 17-18 hours a day.

"You're going so long without eating, you're going to crave foods that are sometimes really high in calories," Hamden told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

Hamden admits to craving ramen noodles — which are high in salt — and "greasy" pizza during Ramadan.

But she says there's a healthier way to fast.

She recommends choosing a pre-dawn meal, known as suhoor, that provides protein, fibre, heart-healthy fats, and vitamins — like her fruit and ricotta power bowl.

And as long as you lick the bowl clean well before dawn, it's virtuous, too.

"You'll have plenty of time after Ramadan to eat a whole bunch of foods that you crave. But just for this time of the year, try to focus on what's healthiest and that will fuel you … so that you can keep fasting if you'd like," said Hamden.

Suhoor Fruit and Ricotta Power Bowl

Ingredients:

½ cup frozen raspberries

½ cup frozen blueberries

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 cup water

¼ cup rolled oats

3 medium strawberries, sliced

a handful of fresh blueberries

2 scoops ricotta cheese

a handful of walnuts

½ tsp. chia seeds

maple syrup, to taste

Instructions: