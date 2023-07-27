Former Wabano Centre healer guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.

A former traditional healer at the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday.

Three women testified Ralph King inappropriately touched them during healing sessions at the Wabano Centre during the spring of 2021.

In her decision, Justice Faith Finnestad said she found the testimony of the women to be credible.

King was adamant during his testimony in August that he never touched any of the complainants, and said it would be inappropriate for a medicine man to touch a person with their hand while performing the ceremony.

He denied the unwanted touching but admitted to behaving inappropriately, and had inconsistencies in his testimony.

An Ojibwe-Anishinaabeg healer from Moose Deer Point First Nation, he was charged in March 2022 and was 60 during his trial in August.

His healing sessions were offered at Wabano between November 2020 and March 2021.

Women's testimony similar

Finnestad said the three women each described the same events, happening in the same fashion, in the same location during the same time period.

Each of the women who testified described King using a deer bone while inappropriately touching them during healing sessions. They also each described being asked for a hug by King, and for their phone number.

"This similarity causes me to accept the viewpoints and to reject as not credible Mr. King's evidence to the contrary," the decision said, noting it "defies coincidence" to suggest there wasn't similar evidence from each of the complainants.

The court found King's testimony to be implausible and not credible.

Each conviction of sexual assault carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in jail.

Banned from Wabano

Wabano terminated its relationship with King and banned him from its premises in the spring of 2021, following complaints of "inappropriate behaviour," according to an internal memo from April that year.

King, who appeared in court alongside his wife, wore a white dress shirt, black slacks and white New Balance sneakers during his sentencing.

A small group supporting the victims was also in court for the decision.

A Gladue report to consider King's Indigenous background has been ordered ahead of his sentencing, which is expected in the new year.