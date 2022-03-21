Former traditional healer at Wabano Centre charged with sexual assault

A traditional healer who for months provided services at the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health in Ottawa has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Last fall, CBC News spoke to five women, including three former employees and one client of Wabano, who alleged unwanted touching while they were alone with Ralph King, an Ojibwe-Anishinaabeg healer from Moose Deer Point First Nation.

Two of those women said they had filed police reports.

Wabano terminated its relationship with King and banned him from its premises in the spring of 2021, following complaints of "inappropriate behaviour," according to an internal memo from April that year.

On Monday, Ottawa police announced the 57-year-old is now charged with three counts of sexual assault that allegedly occurred in 2021 while he was working at the Wabano Centre.

Wabano said its management co-operated with the police investigation.

"We also respected the importance of each of the women to decide on how to proceed on their healing journey, including whether they wanted to contact the police in this matter," Allison Fisher, the centre's executive director, said in an emailed statement.

The centre said it would not comment further as the matter is now before the courts.

King was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Investigators believe there may be other victims, and are asking anyone with information to call the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.