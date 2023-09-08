Streetwear brand Raised By Wolves marks 15 years of keeping Ottawa stylish

Ottawa apparel designer Cal Green says his new fall collection is the most technical he's ever produced.

The designs, released to the world on Tuesday, feature all of Raised By Wolves' trademarks: edgy graphics, bold sweaters, comfy jackets and a few surprises.

"This is one of the biggest collections we've produced to date, all of which is proudly made in Canada. So it's something I'm particularly proud of," Green told CBC Radio's All In A Day this week.

Those pieces have earned Green his fourth straight Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards nomination this year as the country's top menswear designer.

"It's a big honour. It's very exciting. But I definitely don't consider myself just a menswear designer ... The brand is designed for everyone with no one specific in mind. I want to make amazing clothing at the end of the day," he said.

"At times like this, it's important for me to kind of take a step back and appreciate where I've come from — but you know, also just keep things moving."

A model showcases clothing from Raised By Wolves' Fall 23 collection, which is out now. (William Smith/williamsmithdp.com)

For 15 years, Green has found ways to redefine Raised By Wolves' approach to streetwear design and entrepreneurship.

He's developed an ecologically friendly line of clothing, Alpha Beta, using upcycled and repurposed fabrics to reduce waste and encourage emerging designers.

He's also produced a cookbook to raise money for the Ottawa Food Bank, and this year ensured all of his creations were made in Canada.

Green told All In A Day he's excited about combining materials that work in the Canadian climate with a level of technicality that will set his offerings apart.

Green points to his "Radiator" three-layer shell jacket, made in Vancouver with waterproof, breathable fabric and fully taped seams, as the kind of product customers can expect to see in the years to come.

With only 50 of the "thoughtfully designed" jackets made, Green acknowledges it will come at a higher price than his mass-produced competition in the athletic outerwear market.

"I think people will, once they see it and feel it in person and hopefully wear it, they'll see that it's well worth the price."