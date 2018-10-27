Ottawa hospital using radioactive seeds to pinpoint small tumours

Tiny metallic-radioactive implants are bringing more accurate results for the removal of breast tumours while also allowing for a more comfortable procedure for patients, according to an Ottawa Hospital research study.

The Ottawa Hospital was one of the first in Canada to use these "seeds" for small tumours that can only be seen using medical imaging.

Dr. Carolyn Nessim, who led a research study looking at the benefits of using the seeds, said it is a much more accurate and less invasive method than what was previously used.

Tiny radioactive seeds are injected into a tumour to be pinpointed by surgeons using handheld probes. (Jacob Fergus/The Ottawa Hospital)

A seed — about the size of a sesame seed — is injected into a tumour with the help of ultrasound guidance. Afterward surgeons use a gamma probe to find the seed and the tumour.

"We hover over the breast [with the gamma probe] and when we hear the 'beep beep beep' we know exactly where the tumour is," Nessim told CBC's Ottawa Morning.

More comfortable for patients

The previous method involved feeding a wire into the breast and was not as accurate, potentially falling just short of their location.

"It would help locate the tumour and it worked for many years but there was definitely a lot more guess work on the part of the surgeon," Nessim said.

Surgeons would need mammogram x-ray imaging to find the tumour and the wire, rather than using the gamma probe to pinpoint it's exact location.

Because the seeds are more accurate, it is easier to ensure the entire tumour is removed, Nessim said.

They're tiny radioactive seeds smaller than a grain of rice but they're making a big difference in breast cancer treatment. 6:11

The wire method also needed to be done on the day of the surgery which made for a longer day for patients. The seeds on the other hand can be implanted up to two weeks beforehand.

Just having a wire inside their breast was extremely uncomfortable for patients, Nessim said.

"They have this wire sticking out of them the whole time — they were very uncomfortable by this procedure, some of them would actually get nauseous."

More hugs

The seeds also allow for patients to hug their loved ones before the surgery, something discouraged with wire implants because it might cause the wire to move.

Nessim said the studies are showing the surgeries can be completed in less time and with less tissue removed when the seeds are used. The seeds are removed with the tumour and catalogued at the hospital.

"By taking out smaller lumps that are more accurate, you actually have a better cosmetic result," Nessim said.