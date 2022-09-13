Rainfall warnings say up to 75 mm of rain expected

About 50 to 75 millimetres of rain could fall on Ottawa-Gatineau, and slightly less to its west, according to rainfall warnings issued for Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada's forecast gives the higher range for other communities such as Brockville, Cornwall and Maniwaki from this afternoon until early Wednesday morning.

For more westerly areas such as Gananoque, Kingston and Pembroke, it's more like 40 to 60 millimetres from Tuesday morning until that night.

There are no warnings for the Bancroft, Belleville or Deep River areas. Belleville is expected to get around 30 millimetres of rain.

The rain is expected to be heavy at times and could go above the higher-end forecasts if multiple thunderstorms hit, according to Environment Canada.

Ottawa's forecast says there is a risk of a thunderstorm for most of Tuesday. The high is 21 C with the humidity making it feel more like 26, but the temperature should fall to around 16 C in the afternoon.

Wednesday's high is 18 C, but it should reach that fairly early on before falling to 12 C and then further to an overnight low of 6 C. That would be the chilliest night since the first week of June.

Using weather records going back to the 1870s, the most rain Ottawa has recorded on Sept. 13 is 35.6 mm in 1928.