Rainfall warnings issued across eastern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for several parts of eastern Ontario as heavy rainfall is slated to arrive Sunday.

As much as 40 to 50 millimetres of rain could fall in Kingston and nearby communities like Belleville, Napanee, Gananoque, Brockville and Prince Edward County, the weather agency said.

All that precipitation could lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads, Environment Canada said. People should also be on the alert for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Up to 70 millimetres of rain could fall in some places over the multi-day weather event. The heaviest rainfall is expected to have tapered off by Monday morning, Environment Canada said in its warning.

Other parts of eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, were under special weather statements as of Saturday afternoon.

In Ottawa, the forecast calls for about 30 to 50 millimetres of rain to fall by Monday morning, with the heaviest downpours on Sunday night.