Environment Canada ends rainfall warning for Ottawa

Environment Canada has ended Wednesday night's rainfall warning for Ottawa.

Thunderstorms were moving across portions of eastern Ontario this evening, Environment Canada says.

The regions affected by the rainfall warning included areas around Ottawa, as well as Prescott and Russell, which as of 9:30 p.m. remained under the warning.

The weather agency warns heavy rains can reduce visibility when driving and potentially wash out roads near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Flash flooding is also a potential risk.