Messy weather expected as Environment Canada issues rainfall warning

With the city expecting between 20 to 30 ml of rain on Saturday, the day might be best spent decorating for the holidays inside.

With the temperature hovering near zero, some areas should expect freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Environment Canada has issued a rainfall advisory as localized flooding is possible.

A storm has been working its way through New York state and moved into Quebec Saturday morning — with parts of Ottawa already seeing light drizzle.

The rain will be heaviest this morning and has the chance to turn to snow at times this evening.