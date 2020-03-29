Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa-Gatineau

Heavy rainfall Sunday could lead to flooding in low-lying areas across the region, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for the Ottawa-Gatineau area, one that also covers a wide swath of western Quebec and parts of eastern Ontario to the south and east of the city.

In the nation's capital, the rain is expected to begin falling early Sunday morning, with as much as 40 millimetres coming down throughout the day.

Flooding is a risk as the ground is still partly frozen, reducing its ability to absorb all that precipitation, Environment Canada said.

Thunderstorms are also possible Sunday, with the heavy rain expected to taper off to showers by Monday.