Rainfall, freezing rain warnings issued for Ottawa

Expect freezing rain Thursday night followed by heavy rain starting Friday morning and continuing into Saturday, Environment Canada is cautioning commuters in Ottawa.

The freezing rain will start falling late Thursday evening and continue past midnight, the agency warned.

Ottawa will wake up to ice-covered surfaces, but as temperatures warm the precipitation will turn into rain — a lot of it.

In a separate warning, the agency said to expect as much as 40 millimetres of rain on Friday. The rain, heavy at times, will continue into Saturday morning.

Expect poor driving conditions, especially during Friday morning's commute.

Due to the amount of rainfall, the agency also warned of localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads.