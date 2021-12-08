It took two days at the sewing machine to stitch together the 71 flags that make up the Amsterdam Rainbow Dress.

The result — a voluminous multicoloured gown that embodies a powerful statement about the global persecution of LGBTQ people — is now making its way through Ottawa.

Each flag represents a country where LGBTQ people face imprisonment, torture or even death.

"The dress is a conversation starter with an ugly story behind it " said Arnout van Krimpen, one of the garment's creators.

While the vibrant colours may attract the eye, the dress also reveals the horrors of state-sanctioned homophobia and transphobia that makes life intolerable for many in those countries, said van Krimpen.

"There are people fleeing that because of who they are and whom they love. And we should be open and receptive to people coming from these countries," he said.

Transgender rights advocate Alicia Kazobinka models the Amsterdam Rainbow Dress at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Dec. 7, 2021. Now living in Montreal, Kazobinka is originally from Burundi, one of the countries whose flag is included on the dress. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Dress went viral

The idea for the dress came about in 2016, when Amsterdam was hosting Euro Pride and the flags of countries that criminalize the LGBTQ community were carried in the opening parade.

Van Krimpen and a few artist friends gathered the flags, started sewing, and then arranged for a photo shoot of the dress at the Rijksmuseum, where he works.

The images went viral. Since then, the dress has travelled the globe, modelled by LGBGT activists in iconic locations.

Arnout van Krimpen is one of the creators of the Amsterdam Rainbow Dress, which appeared at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Dec. 7, 2021. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

'A story to tell'

The dress is now making its way through Ottawa-Gatineau for a series of photo shoots, appearing earlier this week at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

On Wednesday, it will arrive at the National Gallery of Canada, where it will be modelled by Ottawa drag queen and Canada's Drag Race contestant Icesis Couture.

After that, it will be displayed at the top of Toronto's CN Tower. The photo tour is arranged by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Van Krimpen sees the dress as a living work of art, reflecting what he hopes will be positive advances in human rights.

"As soon as a country changes their legislation ... we take out that country's flag and replace it with a rainbow flag." he said. "Imagine if it would be one big rainbow dress. Then you have a story to tell, right?"