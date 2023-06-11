Police in Smiths Falls, Ont., are investigating after the town's recently installed rainbow crosswalks were vandalized Friday night.

The police force said they were looking for a person wanted in connection with a "mischief" committed around 10 p.m. at the corner of Beckwith and Church streets.

A photo posted on a local Facebook page showed the words "paint it black" scrawled on one of the crosswalks, along with a vulgarity.

The crosswalks were unveiled last weekend as a way to show Smiths Falls is an "inclusive, welcoming and safe community where everyone is welcome," Mayor Shawn Pankow wrote in his own Facebook post Friday.

Driven by 'hate and bigotry'

Pankow said town crews would either remove the offensive words or repaint the crosswalks Monday.

"If you are among those that suggest that painting these crosswalks was a waste of taxpayer's money, please leave them alone as there will be a modest cost to repaint them any time it is necessary," he wrote.

"And if you are driven by hate and bigotry, and decide you too want to deface these beautiful crosswalks, remember you are on camera, and you will get caught."

The Smiths Falls Police Service said anyone with information can call them at 613-283-0357 or can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).