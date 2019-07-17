Man charged with defacing rainbow crosswalk with truck

An eastern Ontario man has been charged with mischief after he allegedly left tire marks on a new Pride crosswalk.

Grenville County OPP said they were told about damage to the rainbow crosswalk in Prescott, Ont., on the St. Lawrence River south of Ottawa, on June 17.

Officers said a truck was intentionally doing "burnouts," or leaving tire marks, on the newly-painted sidewalk at the intersection of King and Russell streets.

Prescott Mayor Brett Todd said in a Facebook post at the time the paint was seriously marked up and smeared.

"To whomever has been doing this: Try to let a little love into your heart. If you can't do that, consider tolerance. If that doesn't work, how about just minding your own damn business and not vandalizing your hometown?" he wrote.

"If you can't do that, do the rest of us a favour and move."

The town had just finished installing the crossing less than a week before.

On Tuesday, OPP said they had charged a 44-year-old man from nearby Cardinal, Ont., with mischief.

He's next expected to appear in court Aug. 16.