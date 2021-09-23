Rainfall warnings continue after rainiest day of 2021

Ottawa got more than 30 millimetres of rain on Wednesday and under the continuing rainfall warning, could get about that much again on Thursday.

Rainfall warnings still cover all of western Quebec and most of eastern Ontario, giving a pass to the Brockville, Cornwall and Prescott-Russell areas.

The capital's 31.8 millimetres Wednesday meant it was its rainiest day of 2021. It also set a new record for Sept. 22 rainfall using records back to 1939.

The rain could be quite heavy Thursday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Environment Canada says Ottawa could get 25 to 40 millimetres by the time the rain ends early Friday morning.

The system could drop 100 millimetres, maybe even 120 millimetres in total on parts of western Quebec.

Water under a downtown bridge from yesterday's 31.8mm of rain. Same story today. Rainfall Warning still in effect. Rain, at times heavy. Risk of thunderstorms. Mild. It's 19° now. High 23° (norm is 18°). Wind ESE 10-25. Cloudy Friday & a breezy 19°. Slight chance of a shower.

Environment Canada says this amount of rain can cover roads and flood low-lying areas.

Some conservation authorities in the region say this may cause nuisance flooding. Others have low-water advisories in place.

A cold front and low-pressure system from the American Midwest is the cause, says Environment Canada.

It should still be rainy in those areas east of Ottawa without a warning, but not to the point there are any statements or watches.

Daytime highs are in the low 20s in Ottawa the rest of the week under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. With humidity, Thursday could feel close to 30.