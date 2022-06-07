Rainfall warnings cover rural western Quebec, Algonquin Park

Rainfall warnings and special Environment Canada statements about said rain cover the Ottawa-Gatineau area Tuesday.

The warnings are for western Quebec outside of the City of Gatineau and the Algonquin Park area, including Deep River.

The maximum amount under the warnings is around 50 millimetres by Wednesday

Elsewhere, Ottawa could get 20 to 40 millimetres and Kingston, 25 to 50. Environment Canada says thunderstorms are also possible as a cold front moves in from the west.

Ottawa's forecasted high Tuesday is 21 C. Its highs are expected to be similar and there's some chance of showers in the forecast every day for the rest of the week.

The capital's all-time rainfall record for June 7 is just above 20 millimetres in 1971.