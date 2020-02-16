Railway blockage near Belleville worries businesses in the region

Several farmers and entrepreneurs from Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario are expressing their concerns over the railway blockages near Belleville, Ont., as it may impact their business.

The CN Rails have not been operating since Thursday as Indigenous communities and supporters have been protesting the construction of a Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia that would run through the hereditary land of the Wet'suwet'en people.

Some business owners are afraid to relive the effects of the CN Rail strike last fall. They particularly fear shortage of propane and major supply problems.

Many farmers near Belleville rely on propane gas to heat their facilities.

Marc Bourdon, the owner of Bourdon Feed and Grain in Maxville, in eastern Ontario, said a lot of propane is transported by rail to heat their farms. He said for chicken farms, they almost entirely rely on propane.

The farmer said while he is not yet experiencing a shortage, his reserves are decreasing and the situation could become worse if the blockages persist.

It's really worrying, it has to be resolved this week. - Marc Bourdon, owner of Bourdon Feed and Grain

But propane supply isn't the only thing Bourdon is concerned about.

He said a lot of essential livestock feed, such as soybeans, corn and grains, is also transported by rail.

"It's really worrying, it has to be resolved this week. And it's not just about farms, it will also affect residences," Bourdon said.

In fall 2019, Bourdon Feed and Grain was affected by the CN workers strike and owner Marc Bourdon said he is afraid to relive the impact. (Radio-Canada)

Propane supplies demand quick action, says association

In a press release issued Friday, the Canadian Propane Association called on the federal government and the provinces to act immediately to lift the blockades.

The association cites a 2008 report which shows that about 60 per cent of all Canadian households that use propane as their primary heating fuel are in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

The agriculture industry is not the only one expressing fear over potential impacts from the blockages.

According to the National Capital Business Association, several sectors of the economy are likely to be affected.

Concerns for impact on tourism, hotel industry

Lise Sarazin, executive director of the association, said the blockages also impact passenger transportation in and out of the region.

Lise Sarazin, the executive director of the National Capital Business Association, said she believes the blocking of the railways could impact the economy of the region. (Radio-Canada)

She said the association is concerned about how events and business meetings in the Ottawa-Gatineau region are going to be affected.

"When a person comes from another city, money is invested in catering, hotel, and taxi transportation. That equals thousands of dollars every day," she said.

Sarazin said companies are starting to mobilize and think about what they're going to do if the blockages are not over

The region's business community is in discussion with the provincial and federal ministers, according to Sarazin, and she's asking that the blockage — which she considers illegal — to be stopped as soon as possible.