Quebec to give radiation oncology technologists a bonus for working in the Outaouais

In a bid to attract and retain radiation oncology technologists in the Outaouais, Quebec will give those working in the region a bonus, Radio-Canada has learned.

The region is experiencing a shortage, losing some staff to Ontario according to the union representing technologists — L'Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS).

It signed an agreement in principle with the provincial government on Wednesday. The agreement will provide a sliding bonus to radiation oncology staff depending on their job title — ranging from about $3,000 to $9,000 per year.

The union says the bonuses are a pilot project expected to last three years, with the money coming from the budget allocation to the special status of the Outaouais in Quebec.

Many vacant positions

The region has 52 radiation oncology technologist positions, 11 of which are vacant, according to the union.

The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) changed where some cancer patients received radiation treatment starting in August because of the staffing shortage.

It has been redirecting patients from outside the region, like those from Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Que., who sometimes receive care in the Outaouais, to the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal.

In September, radiation oncologists penned an open letter stating that the lack of technologists in the region was causing a breakdown in service at hospitals. That letter called for an immediate increase in salary for technologists.