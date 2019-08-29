Community groups getting behind anti-racism body

Members of Ottawa's racialized communities say a proposed anti-racism secretariat could act as a bridge between the city's policies and the residents they're meant to benefit.

Coun. Rawlson King proposed the secretariat after someone spray-painted racist graffiti on a black family's home in May. King held a meeting with community members Wednesday evening to discuss the idea ahead of budget deliberations this fall.

Richard Sharpe, with 613-819 Black Hub, said Ottawa has a racism problem and it needs to address it.

"There is something happening here that requires a little bit of extra effort," Sharpe said.

Sharpe said the city's policies aimed at preventing discrimination and racism don't go far without some designated body to oversee their implementation.

"Those policies have been in place for a long time, but we still see that hate crimes are rising," Sharpe said. "We need to have something that is a bit more proactive, action-oriented."



Hindia Mohamoud, director of Ottawa Local Immigration Partnership, said racism is a challenge that many newcomers to Ottawa experience.

"A large majority of newcomers come from countries in Africa, Asia and South America. When they come here, their experience of integration is impacted by racism," she said.

She said a secretariat would help ensure the city achieves its goals.

"It brings the perspective and the lens, and the knowledge, to ensure that the policies, interventions, plans and funding are conscious of the end results they are pursuing for all people."