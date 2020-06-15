Is hockey really for everyone? 2 NHLers, longtime friends take stock

"Hockey is for everyone" is a slogan used by the National Hockey League, but the NHL's highest-ranking Black executive admits that's not always the case.

Of the league's 900 players, only 30 are black, according to the NHL.

"We have to say the words out loud and stand [behind] them: Hockey is a white sport," said Kim Davis, the league's senior executive vice-president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, speaking June 11 on NHL Tonight. "We are going to have to have these white allies be part of the solution."

NHL executive Kim Davis says the league's acknowledgement of the Black Lives Matter movement last week was 'a huge moment' she believes will 'take us to another level of opportunity and change.' (Paul Sancya/Associated Press/File)

CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning spoke with two professional hockey players, both originally from Ottawa, and both of whom have spoken out against anti-Black racism.

Mark Fraser played with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Edmonton Oilers, the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators. Erik Gudbranson is a defenceman with the Anaheim Ducks. Their conversation with Stu Mills has been edited for length.

Mark, you wrote a piece in The Players' Tribune called Silence Is Violence in reaction to George Floyd's killing. What made you write down these thoughts and share them with the public?

It was a heavy week filled with lots of emotions. It was really heart-wrenching and heartbreaking for me. It's magnified now, but it's something that we as a Black community, and especially in the hockey world, have been experiencing for generations. Erik has been a good friend of mine for a long time and he actually reached out. He wanted to say something but asked if his voice was something the Black community in the hockey world would like to hear. And I said absolutely. So after encouraging Eric, I actually took it upon myself to do the same.

Mark, you've recounted some of the painful memories you had as a young player in hockey. Some of the taunts or racist insults came from players and their parents. How did that affect how you saw yourself in this sport?

It was challenging at times. I always felt comfortable being a hockey player because that's what we all as Canadian kids were doing. But it was when I was a young teen that I started receiving racial slurs. You really don't look at yourself as any different until other people force the difference upon you. Internally you feel like you're just one of the guys, just a kid from the street who loves hockey like everyone else in this country. But it really does start to affect your internal struggle with identity. Being biracial, there were times where I was told by my teammates or parents, 'You're the Black guy on the team.' But then you try to say something to promote your Blackness and they say, 'Well, you're not actually that Black now are you?'

Anaheim's Erik Gudbranson, centre, in a scuffle with Washington's Garnet Hathaway. (The Associated Press)

Erik, you reached out to Mark to get some advice on how to give voice to your feelings. What did you hope would come out of that conversation?

To be honest with you I didn't really know. The first comment I made to him was, hey man, you got a couple hours and maybe a glass of red wine so we can talk about this? Mark's been one of the guys that I've looked up to from when I was a young kid. We come from the same town and we've been around each other for so long. But even as a good friend, I didn't realize that he was carrying this burden. As hockey players, we're kind of wired to be tough and to not show our emotions. I really had no idea that he was carrying such a deep, welded pain within his soul. That's what led me to putting those thoughts on paper.

Erik, what's the reaction been from your teammates or coaches to this uncharacteristically raw sharing of emotions from a professional hockey player?

It's been really good and I'm glad it has been. As a white man, I'm not dealing with any of the issues that the Black community is dealing with. But I strongly believe this is very wrong what's going on. These are human beings that desperately need us in a situation that can be solved.

Mark Fraser poses beside a cut-out of Jarome Iginla, another one of very few Black players in the NHL. (Mark Fraser/Twitter)

Mark, I understand you and Eric are friends and you've got the Ottawa connection, so perhaps it was natural for him to reach out to you. But in these times lots of white people are trying to announce themselves as allies to their Black friends or colleagues or people they maybe only vaguely know. Has that happened?

Yes, very much so. It's kind of a joke. Everyone's reaching out to their Black friend, their one Black friend, to check in on them, to ask what to do. Friends that I've known for a really long time have reached out almost apologizing for knowing me my whole life and still living in ignorance. They're saying, 'For what it's worth, I stand with you and I'm totally supporting you in your fight. And I apologize for not understanding the pain you've carried. But I'm acknowledging the issue and I'm willing to listen and I'm willing to try to do something to help.'