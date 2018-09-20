Racist insults caught on video

Jenny Dao says that she began filming a couple in a restaurant parking lot after being subjected to what she described as racial slurs and an assault with a vehicle. She reported the incident to police. 0:12

An Ottawa woman who claims a couple hurled racist insults at her in a parking lot caught part of the incident on video.

Jenny Dao, 33, said she was returning to her car at a strip mall at the corner of Merivale Road and Clyde Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday following a birthday party for her 88-year-old grandmother.

Dao, who was accompanied by her grandmother and her mother, was holding her eight-month-old baby when the altercation began.

According to Dao, a grey-haired man wanted to park in the spot beside her car, but was forced to wait while Dao made her way to the driver's door.

"He honks at me and I signal over and say, 'My car's right here, just wait,'" Dao said. "Then he starts shouting racial obscenities at me from his car. He was saying things like, 'Go back to your country.'"

Jenny Dao (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

Dao, who is of Asian descent, said the man made an ethnic slur in reference to the eyes of Asian people.

"I'm just appalled at this point and I shake my head. I said, 'Well I was born here. And that is absolutely unacceptable, shame on you for saying that,'" Dao recalled.

According to Dao, the man insisted on taking the spot even though there were others available.

"He starts driving toward me to the point where his vehicle makes contact with me and I end up on top of his car. Luckily I was able to catch my footing," said Dao, who was holding her baby throughout the ordeal.

Exchange caught on video

Soon after, a women exited a nearby Giant Tiger store and joined the man in shouting racial slurs at Dao.

At this point Dao started filming the altercation with her smart phone.

"I went to grab their licence plates and she came at me," said Dao. "I'm stepping back and she just takes a swipe at me. I was so shocked I thought she was gonna come at me again. I just went full defensive mode. I didn't know what to do."

In the video, the woman is heard calling Dao a "friggin' ho." She then approaches Dao and appears to strike Dao's smart phone. The unidentified couple then shout more racial slurs before returning to their car.

"I've never experienced that sort of hatred in my life, that sort of prejudicial language, so it took me completely by surprise," Dao said.

CBC was unable to independently verify Dao's account of the incident.

No charges

Dao and her family returned to their car and drove away. She later called 911 and sat down with police officers to provide statements and a copy of the video.

Ottawa police confirmed Thursday they interviewed Dao and spoke to the couple in the video. No charges will be laid and the matter is closed, police said. Police did not say why they're not pursuing the matter further.

Dao said she posted the video to her Facebook page to raise awareness that incidents like this do happen in Ottawa.

"Both my mom and my grandma said, 'Jenny this is nothing compared to what we've endured before, so just let it go,'" Dao said. "I thought about it, I sat on it, and I really couldn't let it go."

By Thursday morning, the video had been viewed 170,000 times, generated 2,400 reactions, and garnered more than 500 comments.

"I'm really hoping that by taking this public they [the couple in the video] can see this, maybe feel bad, and somehow be able to reassure everyone that they will never do this again. An apology to start would be nice," Dao said.

"We can really all work together to prevent any sort of racial outburst, whether it be in the heat of the moment or intended. It's just unacceptable. It's 2018."