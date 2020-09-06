Man transported to hospital after Saturday morning drag race near Maniwaki, Que.

A 32-year-old man from L'Ange-Gardien, Que., was transported to a Montreal hospital with serious but not-life threatening injuries after his vehicle crashed during a half-mile drag race on Saturday morning, according to Sûreté du Québec.

The race was organized on a closed circuit near the airport in Messines, Que., close to Maniwaki, Que.

According to businessman Olivier Benloulou, who owns the vehicle, the car was travelling at 372 kilometres an hour, which is 231 miles an hour.

The crash happened when the driver applied the brake. A parachute designed to reduce the speed of the car did not deploy and the vehicle ended up flipped onto its roof.

Sûreté du Québec were called to the scene around 11:15 a.m.