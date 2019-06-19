Raccoon with broken leg gets police rescue

There's an old saying among police officers in rural eastern Ontario: "You never know what today's shift will bring."

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said a Sharbot Lake resident called police Wednesday morning after spotting a raccoon with its leg caught in the metal post of a road sign on Road 38, just north of Elizabeth Street.

When officers arrived, they found the animal trapped and desperate for help.

Coincidentally, workers from the Ministry of the Environment happened to be driving by and stopped to help free the animal. They determined the raccoon had broken its leg during the misadventure.

The ministry workers transported the injured animal to the Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre in Greater Napanee, where it will be treated and recover, Dickson said.