Sandy Hill resident warns public after raccoon caught in metal trap

A Sandy Hill resident who helped free an injured raccoon that had its paw caught in a metal trap is urging people not to set animal traps in the downtown core.

Chantal Prouse, 21, was one of a group of people who happened upon the trapped raccoon Monday while walking on Stewart Street.

"I thought it was cute until I saw the trap on its paw. And my first reaction was, 'Oh my gosh, I need to get that thing off,'" Prouse said. "But I have to also think about my safety."

Prouse said the raccoon was bleeding and limping because the trap had snapped tight on its leg. While she called City of Ottawa bylaw services, the raccoon managed to climb up a nearby tree, with the trap still attached.

Prouse said a young man who was driving by in his car stopped, climbed up and shooed the raccoon out of the tree. That's when a bylaw officer arrived, captured the animal and brought it to a local veterinarian.

WATCH: Sandy Hill resident warns about dangers of raccoon traps

Chantal Prouse found a raccoon with a trap around its foot and says any pet or toddler could have been caught instead. 0:46

'Consider other methods'

Prouse said the incident raises concerns that other people, including children, could have been hurt by the trap.

"Sandy Hill has a wide variety of community members. We have families with young kids, students, elderly people and landlords," said Prouse.

"I hope that people learn to be vigilant with wildlife [and] instead of resorting to traps, to consider other methods to deter raccoons."

A City of Ottawa spokesperson confirmed one of its bylaw officers had indeed captured the raccoon and taken it to a local veterinarian, where it had to be euthanized.

The city had no role in the decision to put the raccoon down, the spokesperson added.

"[Bylaw] would like to remind the public that the Province of Ontario regulates trapping," said Tania McCumber, acting director of City of Ottawa bylaw services, said in a statement.

"Further, provincial legislation prohibits the causing of unnecessary suffering to animals, be it through trapping or otherwise."

All trappers must have a license and use only traps that are certified as humane, according to regulations from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. It's unclear whether the trap in this incident was legal or not.

It is also illegal to trap and relocate any wild animal far away from the point of capture.

Prouse said while she understood the raccoon may have been put down, she believes it was the right choice to have bylaw officer rescue it.

"lt could have suffered for quite a few more hours and died a slow death or been attacked or so many things," said Prouse. "I was just so relieved to have prevented all that."