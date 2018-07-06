A raccoon in your yard is not a 911 emergency, police say

If it turns out that masked bandit skulking around your house is really just a raccoon, don't dial 911, Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public.

Two Grenville County OPP police officers responded to the emergency call on Thursday in the Prescott, Ont., area. The "emergency" turned out to be a raccoon in the caller's backyard.

"When the police receive a 9-1-1 call, they must respond," the OPP said in a statement Friday.

"This places a strain on police resources and may place others, with real emergencies, at risk."

OPP are reminding the public that 911 should be used for emergencies only, such as a crime in progress, an impaired driver, a medical emergency or a fire.

During a 24-hour period beginning Thursday morning, OPP also responded to five pocket dials.