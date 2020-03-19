Rabbi Reuven Bulka, celebrated leader of Ottawa's Jewish community, dies at 77

Rabbi Reuven Bulka, a prominent leader and in many ways the public face of Ottawa's Jewish community, has died. He was 77.

The Congregation Machzikei Hadas, where Bulka was rabbi emeritus and a spiritual leader since 1967, announced his death Sunday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that we inform you that Rabbi Dr. Reuven Bulka ... passed away early this morning, Sunday, June 27, 2021," Rabbi Idan Scher told the congregation by email.

Bulka had been diagnosed with advanced, inoperable pancreatic and liver cancer, which was announced in early January.

'Remarkable and righteous person'

That month, CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning interviewed the rabbi about his more than 50 years serving the community.

"For me, the most important thing is that people should ask the question as early as possible in life as they can: 'What can I do to make this world a better place?'" Bulka told host Robyn Bresnahan during that interview.

"So that when you leave this world, looking back, you say 'it's a little bit better off because I was here.'"

Ottawa Morning 12:53 Rabbi Reuven Bulka reflects on 50+ years of serving the community For more than 50 years, Rabbi Reuven Bulka has offered up kindness for those who need it most. Now, his friends are rallying around him as he faces inoperable, late-stage cancer. Rabbi Bulka shares what it means to him. 12:53

In an interview Sunday afternoon, Scher said Bulka "became a moral compass to everybody that met him."

Scher said he remembered being the new young rabbi in Ottawa, filled with big ideas of how to bring the synagogue into the 21st century, and the advice Bulka gave him.

"[He said that] what's going to still be of paramount importance is making sure that you're at people's bedside when they're in the hospital, making sure that you're calling the members of our congregation and outside of our congregation when you hear about joyous events,'" Scher recalled.

Because of that advice, Scher said his own time as a rabbi has been "far more significant and meaningful."

Andrea Freedman, president of Jewish Federation of Ottawa, seen here in 2017, worked alongside the rabbi for more than eight years. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Andrea Freedman, president of Jewish Federation of Ottawa, called Bulka a "remarkable and righteous person" in a letter to members.

"He had this amazing ability to just think through how something could be phrased that would help other people feel better," she told CBC News in an interview Sunday afternoon.

In her letter, Freedman said it would be easy to focus solely on his accomplishments: receiving the key to the city, being a fundraiser extraordinaire, founding the charity Kind Canada, fostering a national media presence, writing many books and being awarded the Order of Canada.

But she said what truly made the man remarkable was the impact he had on those around him and the kindness he showed others.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that he made thousands of people feel like they were the most important person in the world," Freedman wrote.

"Our dear rabbi's death is so particularly hard because, for the first time for many of us, he is not here to help us through the pain," she continued.

A service for Bulka is being held in New York and will be live streamed at 4 p.m . on Sunday. A private burial for his family will be held in Israel.