Pedestrian killed in Saturday crash in Quyon, Que.

A 39-year-old man was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Quyon, a community in Pontiac, Que., west of Gatineau.

Shortly after 8 p.m., MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police intervened near 1975 chem. du Lac-des-Loups where the man was found dead.

Officers say the man was a pedestrian at the time of the crash and was found next to the vehicle that struck him.

Police are investigating.