Pedestrian killed in Saturday crash in Quyon, Que.

A 39-year-old man was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Quyon, a community in Pontiac, Que. 

Service de la sécurité publique de la MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say the 39-year-old man was found next to the vehicle. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

A 39-year-old man was killed in a Saturday evening crash in Quyon, a community in Pontiac, Que., west of Gatineau.

Shortly after 8 p.m., MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police intervened near 1975 chem. du Lac-des-Loups where the man was found dead. 

Officers say the man was a pedestrian at the time of the crash and was found next to the vehicle that struck him. 

Police are investigating.

