Pontiac father killed in weekend crash described as generous, always helping others

Generous. That's how Yannick Nadon describes Guillaume Breton.

"If you needed help, he was there," said Nadon. "He was really an exemplary person who gave without ever asking and he was a kind soul. He was a generous man."

Breton, 39, died Saturday while trying to assist a driver who was stuck in a ditch, according to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

Police said Breton was struck by a vehicle driving in the opposite direction after he had exited his truck to help the person stuck in the ditch.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Guillaume Breton was killed when he was struck by a car while trying to help pull a vehicle out of a ditch in the area of 1975 chem. du Lac-des-Loups in Pontiac, Que. (Submitted by Yannick Nadon)

Breton leaves behind a wife and two children aged 10 and 12.

Nadon said his family met Breton's six years ago when their sons were in kindergarten and became almost inseparable, playing hockey together on the same local team and often spending entire weekends at each other's house.

Huge void

The night of the collision was one such occasion, Nadon said. Breton had picked up his son to take him for a sleepover when Breton had come across a driver in the ditch. He said Breton returned home to get his truck and brought his son and daughter and Nadon's son along to see the car being towed out.

But Nadon said visibility was poor because of heavy fog. A vehicle coming in the opposite direction struck Breton's truck while he was hooking up the car, killing him.

Breton was killed in this area near Quyon, Que., on Saturday. Police said he got out of his pickup truck to help someone in the ditch and was hit. (Alexander Behne/Radio-Canada)

Nadon said his friend's death leaves a huge void in their lives.

"Guillaume meant so much to our kids and to us," Nadon said. "If my son wasn't over at his house, his son was over at our house and it was just like a second family to my son."

Nadon said the community in Pontiac, Que., has rallied around the family, offering food and rides to the kids so they can continue their activities. He also said people have given materials and helped finish the renovations Breton, an independent contractor, had started on the family's home.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family.