2 injured in collision between Quyon ferry and pontoon boat

Two people were injured, one seriously, when a pontoon boat collided with the ferry at Quyon Harbour Monday evening.

Firefighters began receiving 911 calls shortly after 5 p.m., according to an Ottawa Fire Services news release.

Two adults, a child and a dog were on the pontoon boat at the time of the collision, which happened on the Ottawa River near the Quebec shoreline, an Ottawa fire spokesperson said.

One adult was seriously injured, while the second adult sustained minor injuries, the release said.

They were brought to the Ontario shoreline and taken to hospital.

No one on the ferry was injured.