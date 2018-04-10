'Passenger' who survived fatal crash was actually driver, police say

Police in western Quebec say a man pretended to be the passenger in a fatal single-vehicle crash last year because he was banned from driving.

The 29-year-old man from Otter Lake, Que., was actually behind the wheel when the car veered off Highway 148 near the village of Quyon in April 2018 and ended up in the ditch, the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais said Thursday.

The man escaped with minor injuries, but a 26-year-old Gatineau woman — whom police believed at the time to be the driver, based on the man's explanation — died in the crash.

Police said the man "voluntarily acted in a manner to remove suspicion from himself" since he was prohibited from driving at the time.

He was arrested Wednesday, and was released on a promise to reappear in court in July.