2 killed in crash on Hwy 148 near Quyon

Two people in their 20s were killed and four other people injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash west of Gatineau, Que., Sunday evening.

MRC des Collines police said it happened when one of the vehicles crossed into the wrong lane at about 7 p.m. on Highway 148 at the intersection with chemin Murray near Quyon, part of the municipality of Pontiac.

A man, who was driving, and a woman in their 20s in one of the vehicles were killed.

The other people were taken to hospital in non life-threatening condition.

One was in the same eastbound vehicle as the people who died, while an adult and two children were in the second vehicle.

Police continue to investigate, with the road reopening at about 3:15 a.m. Monday.