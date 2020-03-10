Quyon crash victims identified

Two people killed in a head-on crash west of Gatineau, Que., on the weekend have been identified.

Todd Vibert, 23, of Campbell's Bay, Que., and Karine Marion, 22, of Fort-Coulonge, Que., died in a two-vehicle collision near Quyon, Que., at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, according to M.R.C. des Collines police.

The two were driving on Highway 148 at the intersection with Murray Road when their vehicle drifted into the opposing lane. Investigators still aren't certain why, police said Tuesday.

Four others were injured in the crash and remain in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

One was in the same eastbound vehicle as Vibert and Marion, while an adult and two children were in the second vehicle.

According to a statement from M.R.C., a mechanical inspector will help police examine the vehicles to help determine the cause of the crash.