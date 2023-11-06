2 killed in crash near Trenton

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Quinte West say two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 40 on Sunday afternoon.

In a Monday news release, OPP said emergency crews were called to the intersection at Gunter Settlement Road around 3:30 p.m.

The two unnamed victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No charges have been announced and OPP said the investigation continues.

The crash happened about 10 kilometres northwest of Trenton and 30 kilometres west of Belleville.