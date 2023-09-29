OPP open homicide investigation into remains found after Quinte West fire

Ontario Provincial Police say they now believe someone killed the two people whose remains were found after a fire at a home west of Trenton last week.

The Quinte West detachment has opened a homicide investigation into the deaths of Samantha Osypchuk, 54, and 56-year-old David Chard, according to a news release.

They said both were from Quinte West.

Their remains were found after a fire at a home on Nicholas Road in the community between Belleville and Cobourg the morning of Sept. 20.

OPP said this appears to be an isolated incident and they don't have any further information to share as the investigation continues.