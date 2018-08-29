New
24-year-old dies from injuries after Trenton fire
A 24-year-old man has died after being critically injured in a fire in Trenton last week.
Raven Dagnall of Quinte West had been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries last week
Quinte West OPP said the fire happened Thursday evening on Queen Street in the central part of the community, west of the Trent River.
Raven Dagnall, 24, suffered life-threatening injuries in the fire.
In a news release issued Wednesday, police said he died of his injuries on Monday.