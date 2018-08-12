Hwy. 417 reopens to traffic in both directions

A major closure of the Queensway ended Sunday morning, allowing traffic to travel in both directions on the major artery, the City of Ottawa says.

Highway 417 was closed from Bronson Avenue to Carling Avenue Saturday evening and overnight to allow crews to install the main span of the new Harmer Avenue active transit bridge.

The city tweeted both eastbound and westbound lanes are now open Sunday morning. Crews are also reopening ramps onto the highway and exits off the highway.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper said replacing the pedestrian and cycling crossing above the Queensway at Harmer Avenue was long overdue.

"For several years now drivers on the Queensway who have been passing underneath have noticed the concrete coming loose," he said.

An artist rendering shows what the new pedestrian bridge across the Queensway at Harmer Avenue could look like when it's completed. The structure is made of steel and glass. (City of Ottawa)

The city had to take measures to ensure chunks of the bridge didn't fall onto traffic, said Leiper. The 55-year-old bridge is used by hundreds of people each day to cross the busy highway.

"It was time for it to be replaced," Leiper said.

The new $13.5 million crossing is made out of steel and enclosed in glass. It's also wider to give pedestrians and cyclists more space.

"It's absolutely gorgeous," said Leiper.

The ramps that lead up to the bridge are also a more gentle grade to meet modern accessibility standards.

The city aims to be done the bridge project by June 2020.