Access from Highway 174 to the Queensway to be restricted

Some upcoming roadwork could make it more difficult to get onto Highway 417 from Highway 174.

On Thursday night, westbound access from Highway 174 onto the Queensway will be closed\.

The access will close Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday morning.

There will then be partial closures on Friday evening beginning at 9 p.m.

The following weekend the access will close again starting on Friday Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. and remaining closed until that Saturday at 6 a.m.

There will be other partial closures that weekend, but all construction should be completed by Monday Sept. 24.

The closures are taking place to allow for road resurfacing.