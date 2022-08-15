There's another Highway 417 closure coming next weekend

Part of the Queensway is set to close next weekend for another bridge replacement as part of work to widen sections of the highway.

The Ministry of Transportation will close eastbound lanes between Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue and Metcalfe Street and westbound lanes between Metcalfe Street/Catherine Street and Bronson Avenue between 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, and 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

The latest closures follow two similar bridge replacements last month.

Various on-ramps will be closed during that time:

O'Connor westbound.

Lyon westbound (ongoing).

Maitland eastbound.

Carling eastbound.

Parkdale eastbound.

Detours

Westbound drivers will have to exit the highway at Metcalfe Street/Catherine Street and continue along Catherine Street until they can get back on the highway at Bronson Avenue.

A detour will be set up for those travelling westbound along Highway 417 between Thursday night and Monday morning. (City of Ottawa)

Eastbound drivers will have to exit the highway at Carling Avenue/Kirkwood Avenue and continue along Carling before hanging a right on Bronson Avenue and taking the ramp to eastbound Riverside Drive then getting back on at the Riverside on-ramp.