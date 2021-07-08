Several Ottawa hospitals report no active cases of COVID-19

The Ottawa Hospital's three campuses and the Queensway Carleton Hospital report no patients with active cases of COVID-19, a clear sign of how steeply case totals have plunged in recent weeks in the nation's capital.

Just over two months ago, on May 3, there were 82 patients with COVID-19 spread across The Ottawa Hospital's General, Civic and Riverside campuses — the highest total at any time during the pandemic, said spokesperson Michaela Schreiter.

While community transmission is not at zero, the numbers are a "testament to the progress that our community has made in reducing the spread of the virus," Schreiter wrote in a news release.

The hospital is still caring for some patients dealing with the effects of the virus, Schreiter said.

In a series of tweets, the Queensway Carleton Hospital Foundation also said Thursday the hospital had no patients with active cases — and what's more, had not had such a patient admitted "for the past few days."

Most importantly: thank you! Everyone’s efforts have brought us to this moment, almost one year since QCH was last COVID-free.<br><br>We can do this. That light at the end of the tunnel? Well, it’s getting bigger, Ottawa. We’re getting there.<br><br>Stay safe and be well 💙<br><br>-QCH<br>(4/4) —@QCHOttawa

According to Ottawa Public Health data, there were still two Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Figures from CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital, and the Montfort Hospital were not immediately available.