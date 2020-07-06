Queensway reopens in both directions

Construction work on the Queensway to replace bridges over the O-Train and Canadian Pacific rail lines has been completed, and both eastbound and westbound lanes reopened Monday evening, the Ministry of Transportation says.

All lanes of Highway 417 between Carling and Bronson avenues were closed on Thursday at 8 p.m. The four-kilometre stretch of highway was expected to reopen around 6 a.m. on Monday but construction was delayed, the ministry said.

During the highway closure, Ontario Provincial Police said via email that a total of nine people were fined under the Highway Traffic Act for being on the Queensway.

Drivers were fined $110 each, according to OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson.