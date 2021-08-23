Downtown Queensway ramps to remain closed until 2022, 2025
Traffic to be rerouted as highway ramps at Bronson, Lyon shut down Monday for maintenance
Two Queensway ramps leading to and from Ottawa's downtown will close for the long term starting Monday, according to the City of Ottawa.
The eastbound exit ramp from Highway 417 to Bronson Avenue is scheduled to remain closed until June 5, 2022.
The westbound access ramp from Lyon Street onto the highway is scheduled to reopen after November 21, 2025.
The city said the closures are needed to replace retaining walls and sound barrier walls, and repair existing infrastructure on the highway.
Bronson Avenue detours
That means drivers heading for Bronson Avenue have to use the Carling/Kirkwood Avenue eastbound off-ramp, and continue east on Carling to Bronson.
Vehicles also have the option of taking the Kent Street exit ramp and turning left at Catherine Street to Bronson.
Lyon Street detours
The alternative to the Lyon Street on-ramp has drivers going west on Catherine Street and using the westbound on-ramp at Bronson.
'Challenging and frustrating'
Coun. Catherine McKenney, who represents Somerset ward, said the Ministry of Transportation needs to make sure people are notified and understand the immediate impacts it will have on them, calling it a "last-minute closure."
"A public service announcement just isn't enough. It's not enough for people to understand what's happening," they said.
So far, McKenney had not heard any complaints or concerns.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said the closures of two major outlets on and off the Queensway will be "challenging and frustrating."
Watson added the work "has to get done at some point, there's never a perfect time."
CBC contacted the ministry for more details on the consultation process and notification to nearby residents and businesses, but no further information has been provided.
Both ramps are scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Monday.
