Downtown Queensway ramps to remain closed until 2022, 2025

Two Queensway ramps leading to and from Ottawa's downtown will close for the long term starting Monday, according to the City of Ottawa.

The eastbound exit ramp from Highway 417 to Bronson Avenue is scheduled to remain closed until June 5, 2022.

The westbound access ramp from Lyon Street onto the highway is scheduled to reopen after November 21, 2025.

The city said the closures are needed to replace retaining walls and sound barrier walls, and repair existing infrastructure on the highway.

Bronson Avenue detours

The city of Ottawa shows the detour options for the Bronson eastbound exit ramp off HIghway 417, as maintenance work will close the ramp until June 2022. (City of Ottawa)

That means drivers heading for Bronson Avenue have to use the Carling/Kirkwood Avenue eastbound off-ramp, and continue east on Carling to Bronson.

Vehicles also have the option of taking the Kent Street exit ramp and turning left at Catherine Street to Bronson.

Lyon Street detours

A city of Ottawa image showing detour for the Highway 417 westbound access ramp at Lyon Street. The ramp will be closed until November 2025. (City of Ottawa)

The alternative to the Lyon Street on-ramp has drivers going west on Catherine Street and using the westbound on-ramp at Bronson.

Both ramps are scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Monday.