Queen's University mandates vaccines for students, staff on campus

Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., announced Thursday that it will require all students, staff and faculty to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 in order to access campus.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by that date will be required to undertake additional health and safety protocols and COVID-19 testing, as recommended by the local public health unit.

"We know from medical science that ensuring high vaccination rates is the most effective way to mitigate a fourth wave and to best safeguard our anticipated full return to campus," the university's principal and vice-chancellor Patrick Deane said in a statement.

Previously Queen's said they would only require students living in residence to be vaccinated.

Other universities, colleges taking similar steps

Queen's joins a growing list of post-secondary schools requiring vaccines on campus.

The University of Guelph made a similar announcement Thursday, preceded by the University of Ottawa earlier this week.

The University of Waterloo is requiring students to be fully vaccinated or undergo twice-weekly antigen screenings. The university says as of Sept. 1, people will need to self-declare their vaccination status through a new check-in tool.

Vaccines are also mandatory for anyone entering Seneca College's Toronto campus and Niagara University's campus in Vaughn, Ont.

Ottawa's Carleton University and the University of Toronto will require students to be fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine for certain activities.

At Carleton, vaccines will be required to live in residence, represent the school in athletics, and for some music instruction like private lessons, ensemble participation and for performances or rehearsals.

Similarly, the University of Toronto will require vaccines for students participating in sports and music classes, as well as educational placements.