Queen's University students charged after massive weekend party

Three Queen's University students face provincial charges after a massive party involved hundreds of people over the weekend, police say.

In video and photos posted on social media, people could be seen tightly packed together on Aberdeen Street in Kingston, Ont., in the heart of the university's student housing area.

Kingston police officers could also be seen trying to disperse the crowds on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

In reviewing the footage, police said they focused their investigation on three houses on the street. Three tenants from one home each face charges under the Reopening Ontario Act for hosting a gathering with more than 25 people, according to police.

The students are in their early 20s and Queen's has been notified of their identities, police say.

University could punish students

In an emailed statement, Queen's University said students who violate its code of conduct could face sanctions.

"We were disappointed to learn that several of our students are facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act," said spokesperson Mark Erdman.

"The university will continue to work closely with our partners in the city, Kingston police, and KFL&A Public Health in our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

In Ontario, owners and tenants are presumed to be hosting a gathering if they are home at the time it happens, police say, and anyone who hasn't invited people over should call police.

If convicted, a person can face a fine of between $10,000 and $100,000, as well as up to one year in jail time.

Anyone who was at the gathering is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and more charges could be laid.