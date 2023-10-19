Police prepare for Queen's homecoming as enforcement concerns arise

The student government at Queen's University is speaking out against steep fines and the risk of a court summons facing partiers due to enhanced police enforcement around campus.

Representatives of the Alma Mater Society appeared before the Kingston Police Services Board on Thursday to raise concerns about the approach they described as "unwarranted."

Julian Mollot-Hill, its commissioner of external affairs, said harsh consequences have remained in place long after flashpoint events such as move-in weekend.

"Students are citizens, too, and this policy has been quite affecting to some people, especially economically disadvantaged people, because ... the fines can be issued in court or can be substantially higher," he told reporters.

Acting Deputy Chief Matt Funnell said police make no apologies for their response.

"The community has demanded that we do our best as a police agency to control the behaviour," he said following the meeting.

"The enforcement is firm, it's fair, and it's strict."

After years of unruly street parties, Kingston now initiates something called the University District Safety Initiative at times when revelry is anticipated — including homecoming this weekend.

Julian Mollot-Hill, commissioner of external affairs for the Alma Mater Society at Queen's University, raised concerns about the consequences of police enforcement, including increased fines and a mandatory court appearance. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

While the initiative is in place, those who commit an offence under the city's nuisance party bylaw could be issued an increased fine, called an Administrative Monetary Penalty.

Anyone who violates the province's liquor act can also receive a court summons requiring them to appear before a Justice of the Peace.

"The goal is to ensure that people charged with an offence account for their actions in person," reads an explanation on the city's website.

Students 'profoundly disappointed' by enforcement

Mollot-Hill said the student-run society understands why enhanced enforcement is necessary during "emergency times," but said those tools are being left in place for weeks.

Court dates for some students have also fallen during the winter break, keeping them from travelling home for the holidays, he said.

A statement on the society's website says it's "profoundly disappointed" by the city's approach.

"This enforcement strategy does not keep our community safe but is targeting students unjustly and is creating an environment of fear and distrust of law enforcement," it reads.

Kingston police changed their strategy in the wake of St. Patrick's Day, according to Funnell. Their approach now includes specific enforcement teams focused on partying around campus.

People party in the snow near the corner of William and Aberdeen streets in Kingston, Ont., during a sudden storm last March, one day after St. Patrick's Day. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

It came into play in early September when streets around Queen's were jammed with thousands of students during move-in weekend.

Police and bylaw said they handed out more than 400 charges and issued $40,900 in fines.

Funnell said the partying continued the following weekend, with more than 100 tickets handed out for open liquor alone, so the enhanced punishments remained in place.

When it finally died down to just 57 fines the following week, police lifted the risk of court appearances.

City warns of closures and consequences

With homecoming at Queen's coming up, officials are renewing their warnings to students.

In a video shared earlier this week, the service's chief urged visitors to be respectful and stay safe.

Please see the following video with Acting Chief of Police Scott Fraser speaking about Homecoming 2023. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ygk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ygk</a> <a href="https://t.co/QNEv5KXEH6">pic.twitter.com/QNEv5KXEH6</a> —@KingstonPolice

Those hosting a nuisance party can be fined $2,000, while anyone who fails to leave a premises when ordered to or blocks a road could receive a $500 ticket, according to a city media release.

Kingston is also blocking overnight access to Breakwater Park and Gord Downie Pier, where a large party took place in September.

Kyle Compeau, Kingston's manager of enforcement, cautioned "high risk behaviours," including large street parties, are dangerous for those taking part and block public access to roads and emergency services.

"There will be fines and penalties issued to those who do not follow the laws in place," he stated.