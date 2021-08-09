Queen's U cancels in-person exams amid student concerns over COVID-19 surge

This story is part of CBC's new pop-up bureau in Kingston, Ont. If we should know about something happening in the area, send us an email.

Queen's University announced Sunday evening it would be cancelling all in-person exams for the rest of the year.

Exam season continued last week, while public health measures tightened in Kingston, Ont., and strained local hospitals transferred COVID-19 patients to less hard-hit regions.

Leading up to Sunday's announcement, students and some faculty expressed concerns about attending in person exams as cases in the region rose steadily — with many suspected to be the omicron variant.

The university said in a press release all exams that can be changed from in-person will be and those that cannot will be rescheduled in the new year.

Exams scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be delayed, so that faculty can make the necessary changes, except for those already set to be online, which will continue as planned.

The university said it was making these changes in response to a rise COVID-19 cases within its student population.

Before this decision, third year psychology student Alexandra Kelly described the situation at the university as "completely petrifying."

Kelly is currently self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19 and was forced to miss two final exams while awaiting COVID-19 results.

Some students were reluctant to get tested as they were afraid of either missing an exam or having their exams deferred as late as August 2022, she said. The university is moving up this timeline, according to an email to CBC.

Others didn't feel safe packed in to crowded exam halls, Kelly said.

A petition circulating online asking for changes to exam delivery garnered more than 5,000 signatures in under 24 hours.

"People just don't want to go home for Christmas and gift their family COVID," Kelly said.

Queen's tells students to get tested

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health says there are suspected cases of the omicron variant among the positive COVID-19 cases at the university.

As a result, the university and the health unit are encouraging all students to get tested before heading home for winter break.

Students who are not high-risk contacts of confirmed cases and don't have symptoms should get a rapid antigen test. If they test positive they should isolate in-place for the next ten days, public health said.

If students have symptoms they must get a PCR test and isolate until they have results from the test. And if they have been identified as a high-risk contact they must get a PCR test and isolate for a full 10 days regardless of the test results or their vaccination status.

Students who have already left should also get tested. For those who can't leave, the university said support services will remain available.

Though in addition to cancelling in-person exams and increasing accommodations for students. Queen's is reducing the capacity limits at the library and the athletics centre.